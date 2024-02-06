LTO-7 to work closely with authorities to probe for hit-and-run victim's death.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) said on Tuesday, February 6, that they would be working closely with the authorities in looking for the person responsible for the death of a young basketball player.

In a statement sent to the media on Tuesday, LTO-7 Director Glen Galario said that the LTO “will work closely with the authorities to identify the driver/owner of the vehicle,” that cost the life of Jeslar Uriel Larumble.

“As of this time, we cannot give any information yet since we don’t have a clearer copy of a CCTV where we can identify the plate number of the said vehicle. On the other hand, LTO-7 has been flagging down unmarked vehicles using unauthorized blinkers and/or sirens,” Galario said.

To recall, Larumbe died in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday, February 4, near the Redemptorist Church in Cebu City.

It was reported that the vehicle that hit Larumble had ‘VIP blinkers’ on it.

As the police here continued to look for the suspect, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama also expressed his determination to file a case against the person responsible of Larumbe’s death.

Yesterday, February 5, Rama also called the attention of those accusing him of the crime, and clarified that he did not know about the accident when it happened.

“Do not stop looking for that person (suspect). File a case against [whoever is behind the incident],” he instructed during the flag raising ceremony.

