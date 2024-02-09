Pagasa: No cyclones expected in PH this weekend

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday that there won’t be any tropical cyclones within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this weekend.

However, rain showers might occur in some areas because of two weather systems: the easterlies and northeast monsoon, also called amihan, which could get stronger soon.

In a weather report Friday morning, Pagasa expert Benison Estareja said: “Base naman po sa ating latest satellite animation, wala tayong namamataan na low pressure area or bagyo na papasok sa ating PAR sa susunod na tatlong araw.”

(Based on our latest satellite animation, we do not see any low pressure area or typhoon entering our PAR in the next three days.)

Previously, Estareja said zero to one tropical cyclone may affect the Philippines this February.

For Friday, the easterlies and northeast monsoon will affect the eastern section and extreme northern Luzon of the country, according to the Pagasa weather specialist.

“Patuloy pa din po ang epekto ng dalawang weather system sa ating bansa. Una na po ang easterlies na siyang nakakaapekto sa eastern side ng ating bansa,” he noted.

(The impact of the two weather systems in our country continues. First is the easterlies which affect the eastern side of our country.)

Sa extreme northern Luzon nakakaapekto pa din po ang northeast monsoon or amihan at sa ngayon ay inaasahan lalakas sa mga susunod na araw,” he added.

(In extreme northern Luzon, the northeast monsoon or amihan is still affecting and for now it is expected to strengthen in the next few days.)

Northeast monsoon is anticipated to bring overcast skies with light rains in Batanes and Cagayan, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain showers over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, Estareja said.

The easterlies, on the other hand, is seen to cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Pagasa did not issue a gale warning advisory over any seaboards nationwide.

