Daily Gospel, February 12
This is the Daily Gospel for today, February 12, 2024, which is the Monday of the sixth week in Ordinary Time.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 8, 11-13.
The Pharisees came forward and began to argue with Jesus, seeking from him a sign from heaven to test him.
He sighed from the depth of his spirit and said, “Why does this generation seek a sign? Amen, I say to you, no sign will be given to this generation.”
Then he left them, got into the boat again, and went off to the other shore.
Source: DailyGospel.org
