Pelare tells motel, lodge operators to prohibit entry of minors on Valentine’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Minors should never be allowed to enter lodges and motels, especially this Valentine’s Day, so that they won’t be victimized by human traffickers.

Those who will defy this mandate will be charged for conspiracy in relation to Republic Act 7610 or “An Act Providing For Stronger Deterrence And Special Protection Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination, And For Other Purposes,” according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The law imposes prison mayor and a fine of not less than P50,000 on violators.

“They (establishment owners) could be liable for conspiracy with the one who brought the minor. Kay despite of their knowledge, nisugot sila nga naay krimen nga mahitabo sa ilang vicinity. Of course, apart from that, naay mga administrative penalties diha pertaining to their permits also, business permits, and other regulations,” Pelare said in a media forum on Tuesday.

“We appeal to the owners of these motels, hotels, pension houses, and lodges to be very careful. And of course, kung naa gani murag mocheck-in didto sa inyoha, to ask for an identification card. And to validate kung tinuod ba gyud nga mao iya edad,” he added.

Pelare said that the cooperation of the operators of lodges and motels, among others, is very vital in addressing concerns on the trafficking of minors especially this Valentine’s Day.

“We have an ongoing strong and strategic coordination with these owners and daghan tang mga nadakpan, not only minors. But adulterous relationship,” he said.

“The moment we detect nga naay possible minors nga mosud, we will immediately come to the picture. Ang atong WCPD officers they are on standby today, tomorrow, and the next day to make sure nga motaas ang porsenyto nga makadetect ta sa mga mosud nga menor de edad,” he added.

Proactive measure

In addition to this, Pelare said that patrol cars will be stationed near motels and lodges on Valentine’d Day as a proactive measure.

“Rest assured nga ready na ang inyong kapulisan sa Police Regional Office 7 to make sure that you will have a very very lovely Valentine’s Day tomorrow,” Pelare said.

And since Valentine’s Day coincides with Ash Wednesday, Pelare said that they would also deploy uniformed policemen to secure places of worship.

He sad that the provincial and city directors in Central Visayas were given a mandate to identity all churches that are located within their area of responsibility and monitor activities there.

RELATED STORIES

What’s the best flower to give on Valentine’s Day? Read on!

Perks of Celebrating Valentine’s Day with Family

Beware of ‘love scams’ as Valentine’s Day nears — DILG

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP