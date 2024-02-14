Cebuano talent recognized by award-winning Hollywood star Viola Davis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipinos are known for their usual ‘Karaoke’ sessions during birthday celebrations, getting together with friends, and family reunions. But what if this recreational activity has been put into use during classes?

EGOT award-winning actress, Viola Davis, took notice of the viral Tiktok video of a Cebuana student, Liezel Larisma from Lapu-Lapu City on her Instagram reel.

In the video, Larisma sang ‘Akin Ka Na Lang’ by Morissette during one of their lectures with their teacher Froilan Jake Obeal.

The whole class was all cheers and everyone was having fun while watching and clapping to a mini concert happening inside the classroom.

Kia Nicole Latonio, uploaded the video on her Tiktok account told CDN Digital, “Happy ra, nindot unta convertible to cash arun maluwas tanan among tuition🤣,” she jokes.

(It was happy. It was nice (and) I hope it is convertible to case so that our tuition will be saved.)

The video has now reached 12.6 million viewers on her TikTok account as of February 14.

Not only did the Filipino people appreciate the talent of Liezel but it was also recognized by the International artist, Viola Davis.

Davis posted the video on February 13, 2024, with the caption “It’s the student, teacher and whole class for me🙌🏿🔥🇵🇭❤️” and it made history for the Filipinos.

The video has reached 1.1 million viewers today on Davis’ Instagram account.

“Yesss maaaam! Pilipinas lang sakalam!🇵🇭 📈🫡💪🏽” Eric “Eruption” Tai wrote in the comment section.

“We finally reached Viola Davis! 🇵🇭” Fel also wrote in the comment section.

Indeed, Filipino pride of having a support system and enduring source of inspiration, uniting people through shared culture, and achievements.

