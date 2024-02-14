Bill pushing P100 daily wage hike gets Senate nod on 2nd reading

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Wednesday approved on second reading a bill pushing for a P100-daily minimum wage hike for private sector workers.

Senate Bill No. 2534 under Committee Report No. 190 was unanimously approved during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that once the wage hike bill gets the final approval of the Senate, he is hoping that their counterparts in the House of Representatives would also take up the measure.

“Kapag naipasa na po namin ito, we are appealing to the House of Representatives na sana i-take up po nila itong measure na ito, because we feel that it’s time t help our workers, ang ating mga manggagawa, na itaas ang minimum wage lalong lalo na sa Visayas at Mindanao,” said Zubiri.

(Once we have passed this, we are appealing to the House of Representatives that they will take up this measure because we feel that it’s time to help our workers, raise the minimum wage, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao.

