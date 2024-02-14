Tulfo’s bill seeks to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers

MANILA, Philippines — A bill seeking to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers, including a fine of up to P1,000,000, has been filed by Senator Raffy Tulfo.

At present, the current law penalizes drunk drivers who caused homicide with a fine ranging from P300,000 to P500,000.

But Tulfo, through his Senate Bill No, 2546, proposed that this be amended as cases of drunk driving have been “increasingly rampant despite the passage of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.”

He particularly cited Alyssa Mae Pacrin Abitria’s case, detailing that the lady caused a three-vehicle wreck in Calamba, Laguna on November 1, 2023.

According to Tulfo, Abitria “smelled of liquor” when the incident transpired, but her alcohol test came out negative. The incident resulted in five fatalities. Abitria, on the other hand, was released on bail amounting to P120,000.

The case prompted Tulfo to push for stricter penalties on driving under the influence. Under his bill, Tulfo recommended the imposition of the penalty provided in Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code in its maximum period and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P1,000,000 if the violation of existing driving policies resulted in homicide.

Other recommendations are as follows:

If the violation did not result in physical injuries or homicide, the penalty of 12 months imprisonment and a fine ranging from P50,000 to P100,000

If the violation resulted in physical injuries, the penalty provided for in the applicable paragraph of Article 263 of the Revised Penal Code in its maximum period, or the penalty provided for in the immediately preceding paragraph, whichever is higher, and a fine ranging from P150,000 to P300,000

Apart from these, Tulfo recommended that the non-professional driver’s license of any person found to have violated the policy be confiscated and suspended for a period of 24 months for the conviction and perpetually revoked for the second conviction.

Meanwhile, Tulfo likewise proposed that the professional driver’s license of any person found to have violated existing policies on drunk driving be confiscated and perpetually revoked for the first conviction.

“The perpetual revocation of a driver’s license shall disqualify the person from being granted any kind of driver’s license thereafter,” he said.

