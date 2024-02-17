Drunk security guard faces raps for punching Talisay traffic enforcer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A drunk security guard is facing three criminal charges for punching a traffic enforcer who informed him of a violation and asked to see his license and registration.

The incident occurred in Barangay Mohon, Talisay City, Cebu on Monday afternoon, February 12, 2024.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Silvano Torrefranca, a resident of Purok Tabay, Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla.

Torrefranca reportedly works as a security guard.

According to the City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), the suspect allegedly side-swiped another motorcycle at around 4:00 p.m. in Barangay Linao, Talisay City before he assaulted the enforcer.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Jonathan Tumulak, head of CT-TODA, said that the drunk security guard refused to cooperate with authorities and the person involved in the vehicular accident.

Instead, Torrefranca ran away which prompted authorities to give chase.

Tumulak stressed that the victim was not injured in the initial motorcycle accident.

Traffic enforcers were able to intercept the suspect in Barangay Mohon near the Talisay City Hall shortly after the incident.

Tumulak narrated that when the suspect was intercepted by the enforcer, he resisted arrest and even challenged the enforcer to a fistfight.

The enforcer ignored his provocation as he was persistently doing his duty, only to be unexpectedly punched by the drunk security guard in the face.

Fortunately, the intervention of other traffic enforcers and motorcycle drivers nearby prevented further escalation of the situation.

Tumulak added that the suspect revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Torrefranca was then arrested and brought to the Talisay City Police Station where he is detained, as of this writing.

On their official Facebook page, CT-TODA revealed that charges of direct assault, disobedience, and reckless driving have been filed against the drunk security guard.

According to Tumulak, the charges were filed on Tuesday, February 13.

Talisay City is located 11 kilometers south of Cebu City.

