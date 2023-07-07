Security guard in SRP money incident commended

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The security guard who helped secure the area of the CCLEX where part of the P4 million in cash fell off from the bag of a collector, was given a reward by his security agency on Friday afternoon, July 7, 2023.

SSG Dean Cueno, who was assigned at the CCLEX at the time of the incident, was given a “Kagitingan” award certificate and P5,000 cash.

The awarding was held at the office of the “Malaking Ibong Bughaw” (MIC) security agency in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

Cueno reportedly helped secure the area where part of the money fell by making sure that no one would pick them up. However, because of the volume of people who took advantage of the situation, Cueno could only do so much.

“Pasalamat ko ug dako sa management sa Malaking Ibong Bughaw kun MIB ug sa mga office staff ug sa among detachment officer. Maraming Salamat po,” Cueno said.

The management of MIB said that it has always been their practice to recognize and award their security guards who have shown good deeds and exemplary works.

NO SUSPENSION

The detachment officer of Cueno, SSG Rommel Cabahug, also clarified that he did not suspend Cueno after the incident.

He explained that he only instructed Cueno to fill up a violation explanation form and report back to their agency for further investigation of the incident. after the latter failed to promptly report the incident.

“Sa nahitabo ato, seguro na-misinterpret lang. Sa pagserve sa VEF, katong Violation Explanation Form, katong sa ubos ato katong five days nga suspension nga nakabutang is recommendation pato siya. Dili pato mapatawag nga suspendido na gyud siya,” Cabahug explained.

Earlier, it was reported that Cabahug suspended Cueno which received mixed reactions from the netizens.

He added that during their investigation, they found out that Cueno did not violate anything. However, the agency admitted that the security guard will no longer be assigned to the CCLEX.

While waiting for his new assignment, the security agency promised to still pay his daily wage from the time that he was pulled out from the CCLEX.

EXEMPLARY

The awarding was also attended by Police Captain Arnel Ancheta, deputy chief of the Mambaling Police Station in Cebu City.

Ancheta said that he is hoping that the security guard’s deed would be replicated by more Filipinos.

“Nagpakita siya ng magandang pag-uugali na meron pa palang sa ating ganitong behavior na tutulong sa kahit anong mangyari na malagay man siya sa alanganin. Hindi niya inisip yung ibang idea na kukunin niya yung pero or whatever,” Ancheta said.

He also urged those who were able to pick up some cash during the incident to return the amount. He revealed that currently, around P1.2 million of cash still needed to be recovered.

“Ito nga po, isipin po natin yung kapakanan nung nagdala ng pera na ngayon eh seguradong mahihirapan siyang ibalik yung pero kung sasahod lang siya. Kaya nanawagan kami sa area namin bilang tagapagtanggol po ng batas natin, sana ibalik po ninyo,” he added.

Ancheta added that if they were ashamed to return the money to the police station, they can course it through other institutions, such as the media. /rcg

