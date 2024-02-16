Rhea Gullas Cup hardcourt action resumes on Feb. 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The hardcourt action resumes in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 1st District Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament in Sibonga town, south Cebu on Saturday, February 17th.

Three basketball games will be featured tomorrow in Sibonga, starting with the Sidlak Carcar against the defending champions, San Fernando Buffalos.

To recall, the Buffalos suffered an opening game defeat at the hands of Naga Atong Garbo, 73-76, last February 10th at the latter’s home court, the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City, Cebu.

This time, they will take on Carcar, which manhandled the host team, Sibonga, 96-51, also last February 10th.

Meanwhile, Naga Atong Garbo and Abante Minglanilla lock horns in the second game at 5:30 p.m.

Both teams are undefeated after winning their opening games last February 10th. Minglanilla narrowly edged Aksyon Agad Talisay, 86-83, in their first game.

In the third game, Blissful Sibonga takes on Talisay at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking to log their first win after their lackluster opening games last February 10th.

Besides the basketball games, 10 volleyball games will be played at the newly-renovated Minglanilla Sports and Cultural Complex on Saturday.

A total of five men’s and five women’s volleyball matches will be played in Minglanilla.

Both the basketball and volleyball games featured in tomorrow’s Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 have free admission.

ALSO READ

Rhea Gullas Cup unfolds with bigger and better sports for all

Time for step two for Gilas Pilipinas

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP