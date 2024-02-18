Access to Osmeña Blvd reopens on Feb. 19 after skywalk removal

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 18,2024 - 11:29 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The section of Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, closed for the removal of the skywalk near Fuente Osmeña, will reopen on Monday, Feb. 19, according to the city’s public information office (PIO).

The closure, implemented by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), began on Thursday, Feb. 15, with diversion routes in place.

Councilor Jerry Guardo confirmed the reopening after inspecting the ongoing works of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) on Friday.

Guardo, who chairs the Cebu City Council’s Committee on Infrastructure, visited to assess the traffic impact, particularly in the Fuente Osmeña area.

“Sunday (Feb. 18) mahuman na nila remove tanan…possible na ni by Monday (abli na ang dalan),” Guardo said as quoted from the PIO.

Removal process

Meanwhile, the PIO noted that according to CBRT project manager Engineer Norvin Imbong, the removal would take five days.

Imbong explained that the operation couldn’t be completed right away because they needed to follow certain procedures before starting the work.

Their contractor would submit the removal process, which their construction consultant would review and approve.

Afterward, they would seek a permit from the City Treasurer’s Office to proceed with dismantling the skywalk.

Imbong mentioned they had to close the road temporarily to ensure public safety from any debris during the work. /clorenciana

