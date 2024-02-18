Art Exhibits

Cebu Artists hold fundraising painting exhibit to help build San Remigio Church

- February 18, 2024

Over 30 Cebuano artists gather in SM City Cebu to open the painting exhibit “Pagtinabangay” on February 17 at the North Wing Atrium.

The exhibit will run until March 2, 2024.

Artist Celso Pepito said the purpose of the fundraising is to help in the construction of St. Michael the Archangel church located in Lambusan, San Remigio, Cebu.

sm city cebu

Rev. Fr. Erik Toquero Orio thanked the artists for helping his administration raise funds for the ongoing construction of the church.

“Get ready to immerse yourself where creativity meets generosity”, said Fr. Orio.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Bishop Ruben Labajo, Teresin Mendezona, and SM Prime Holdings vice president Marissa N. Fernan.

