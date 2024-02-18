Computer Engineers-Tofil are Buildrite Cup 2023 champions 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Computer Engineers-Tofil were crowned the Architects and Enginners Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2023 champions after eking out a hard-fought 60-57 victory against the Civil Engineers 1-Stopgap in their championship match on Saturday, February 17, at the CPA gymnasium.

After a long and arduous campaign, the civil engineers emerged as champions in one of the most comprehensive basketball tournaments for architects and engineers in the country.

Arnel Cordero finished with a double-double outing which earned him the “Most Valuable Player” in the championships of Buildrite Cup 2023.

He dropped a game-high 17 points with 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks to lead Tofil.

John Gayotin added 14 points with four rebounds and Patrick Paran contributed eight markers with five boards.

Joshua Gayotin and Dexy Suico each scored 11 markers in Stopgap’s losing efforts. Richie Bactol had 10 points for the losing squad.

In the Buildrite Cup 2023 battle-for-third, the Mechanical Engineers A-Smartbond narrowly beats Civil Engineers 5-Blockout, 67-66.

Jeff Latonio erupted for a game-high 24 point outing with 12 rebounds and three assists.

His prolific performance earned him the conference MVP plum. His teammate, Wesley Viejo scored 14 points with 10 boards to outlast Blockout.

Sean Chan and John Tangapa scored 22 and 21 points in their loss, while Manuel Veloso added 14 markers.

