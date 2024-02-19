Suspect in Pahina Central shooting arrested with drugs and firearm

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man, who was implicated to a shooting incident that happened in front of the Pahina Central Barangay Hall in Cebu City last February 1, was arrested by the police in a buy-bust operation on Sunday.

Oneil Deiparene Llantona, 22, was arrested near the Taboan Public Market in Brgy. San Nicolas Proper.

According to Police Major Francis Talosig, chief of Sawang Calero Police Station, Llantona, who is a from Brgy. Sambag 1, is a high value individual.

Police also arrested two of Llantona’s alleged cohorts. They were identified as 48-year-old Fernando Alilin Lariosa of B. Aranas St. in Brgy. San Nicolas Proper and Adrian Ducay Adolfo, 18 and a resident of Sitio San Vicente in Brgy. Duljo-Fatima.

Law enforcers recovered recovered suspected shabu weighing 30.12 grams and worth P200,000 and a .45 caliber pistol from Llantona’s possession.

Talosig said that Llantona will be spending time in jail after they file complaints for the illegal possession of shabu and an unlicensed firearm against him.

He said that these charges will already be in addition to the frustrated homicide charge that was earlier filed against him in relation to a shooting incident that happened in front of the Pahina Central Barangay Hall last Feb. 1

Llantona, Talosig said, was positively identified by the victim.

Last week, scared residents of Brgy Pahina Central also reported to the police that Llantona was carrying a firearm as he visited their place.

Llantona explained that he borrowed the firearm from a friend for his protection. However, it was unclear if the firearm that Llantona carried then was the same as the one that he used in the shooting incident last Feb. 1 since he managed to elude arrest.

RELATED STORIES

16 shooting incidents recorded in Cebu City but police say situation under control

Grieving mom shot dead by teenage son’s killer on Christmas Day

Cebu City shooting: E-bike driver killed, police after persons-of-interest

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP