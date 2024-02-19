DTCC wrests five gold medals in Manila dancesport tourney 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) wrapped up the Philippine Superstar Open Dancesport Championship with five gold medals last weekend at the PhilSports Arena in Manila.

Besides the five gold medals, DTCC also earned six silver medals and two bronzes after their two-day campaign against other dancesport squads in the competition.

Leading their gold medal haul was DTCC founder Eleonor Hayco, the wife of Cebu’s “Father of Dancesport” and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco.

Eleonor Hayco paired with Lloyd Bartolini to top the combined age category. They also earned a silver medal in the senior 1A category.

Joining them in winning a gold medal were Marlon Alino and Lucy Hamilton who ruled the special event 2C standard. They also earned a fourth place finish in the combined 80 standard.

John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon topped the under-21 Latin category, while Kharl Michael Miñoza and Ashley Cullo lorded the youth A Latin.

Miñoza and Cullo also earned a bronze medal in the under-21 Latin.

Lastly, Andrew Ysla and Noelyn Mie Pedrano completed DTCC’s gold medal haul by ruling the Grade A Latin.

On the other hand, DTCC’s silver medalists were Rhyss Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernande (Youth A Latin and Standard), Rodreyan Rodriguez and Arianne Generalao (Youth C), and Lark Jabonero and Carrie Samson (Grade B).

Joining them in the medal haul was the tandem of Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda who bagged a bronze medal in the Grade A Latin.

The rest of DTCC’s pairs that landed in the top six places were Kris Unabia and Jeffrey Palimocon, Anselmo Estillore Jr. and Mary Joy Dumosmog, John Paul Mocorro and Mitchloni Dinauanao.

