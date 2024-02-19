Cebu Daily Newscast: Fuel prices: Big time hikes for gasoline, diesel start Tuesday

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Local oil firms have announced big-time increases in the pump prices of petroleum products effective on Tuesday, February 20, and this means that the small reprieve granted to motorists last week will be short-lived.

Gasoline would climb by P1.60 per liter and diesel by P1.10 per liter. Kerosene, on the other hand, will increase by P1.05 per liter. These were announced by oil companies in separate advisories.

Passengers will soon pay higher prices for plane tickets as the fuel surcharge is set to increase next month.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) recently announced in an advisory that the fuel surcharge will rise from Level 5 this month to Level 6 in March.

A “saddened and disappointed” Manny Pacquiao conceded Monday his Olympic boxing dream was over after the ring great was denied a berth at this year’s Paris games.

The International Olympic Committee rejected a special request for Pacquiao to take part, the Philippine Olympic Committee announced Sunday.

The NBA wanted more competition. It got more points instead — more than ever before.

And once again, the All-Star Game was all offense.

