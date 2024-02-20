Taal Volcano shows increased sulfuric gas emission says Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines – State volcanologists on Monday logged an increase in the volcanic sulfur dioxide or (SO2) gas emission from Taal Volcano.

A total of 14,211 tons/day of SO2 gas emission was recorded from the crater, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Citing the local government of Batangas, Phivolcs said sulfur stench was reported by residents of Bilibinwang and Banyaga in Agoncillo town.

However, it said that “moderate winds have prevented the accumulation of SO2 and no volcanic smog or vog over Taal Volcano was thus observed by visual monitors throughout the day.”

Since Jan. 2024, Taal Volcano has emitted an average of approximately 10,000 tons/day and has been continuously degassing voluminous concentrations of SO2 since 2021.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said volcanic earthquake activity has remained weak in the area, with only 17 volcanic earthquakes, mostly tremor events associated with volcanic gas activity recorded this year.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 1, which means it “is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity.”

READ NEXT:

Volcanic smog detected over Taal Volcano, health advisory up

Senators give full support to Zubiri: He’s our ‘in…

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP