Apolinario arrives in Tokyo for Thursday’s bout with Thai foe 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario, one of Sanman Boxing’s world-rated prospects, arrived in Japan on Monday for his fight there on Thursday, February 22.

The 25-year-old Apolinario of Maasim, Saranggani, was accompanied by Sanman Boxing’s trainer Ronerex Dalut, Sanman Boxing team officials Mike Pelayo, Jim Claude Manangquil, and John Ray Manangquil.

His entourage arrived in Japan on Monday, February 19.

After his successful debut in Japan last August where he beat Mexican Brian Mosinos by unanimous decision, Apolinario returns there with another mission.

This time, he will face dangerous Thai Tanes Ongjunta in an eight-rounder bout. Ongjunta, who has a record of 12 wins, six knockouts, and one defeat, will fight for the first time in Japan.

To recall, Apolinario, the former International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight champion, signed a co-promotional agreement with Ohashi Promotions, one of Japan’s biggest boxing promotions, last June.

Apolinario has a very impressive record of 19 wins with 13 knockouts and no defeats.

He is currently ranked No. 1 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) ‘s flyweight division and would be the next challenger for Seigo Yuri Akui’s world title.

He is also ranked No. 3 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 8 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

His fight on Thursday is part of a double-header OPBF and WBO regional tboxingitle bouts that are promoted by Ohashi Promotions at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

In addition, Apolinario’s fight comes two days before the much-anticipated world title showdown between Jerwin Ancajas and Takuma Inoue for the WBA world bantamweight title also at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

