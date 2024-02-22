Senior citizen shot dead in Cebu City; personal grudge eyed

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A senior citizen was killed after he was shot by a gunman in Cabancalan 2, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City on Thursday morning, February 22, 2024.

The victim was identified by his sister as 63-year-old Juan Ordenieza, who works as a parking attendant. He was shot while he was buying alcohol to have a drinking spree along the road.

According to a friend of the victim who witnessed the incident, a man was walking behind the victim who came from buying alcohol in a nearby store.

CDN Digital has opted not to reveal the name of the witness for his safety.

The witness told reporters that he initially saw a person following the victim but he did not notice if he was holding a firearm.

He added that he heard the shots while he was sitting near the spot where they were going to have a drinking spree.

When he turned around, he said that he saw the assailant shoot his friend twice on his back.

After this, the assailant allegedly shot the victim a third time, hitting his head, to finish the job.

The assailant then walked away from the scene while the victim collapsed on the side of the road.

The witness said he does not know of any enemies of the victim who could have committed the crime.

The victim’s younger sister, Valentina, told reporters that she was at home when she heard about her older brother getting shot.

When she arrived at the area, she claimed that she saw her brother still breathing but she did not disturb him while waiting for authorities to arrive.

She also said that her brother was a kind person who did not have any enemies.

Valentina stated that she did not know anyone who could have done to this to her brother.

Personal grudge

Meanwhile, police have identified the suspect behind the shooting.

Police Major Jeciree Basitao, chief of Inayawan Police Station, told reporters that they have already identified a suspect after getting information from eye witnesses. But they still don’t have a name.

Basitao also disclosed that the possible motive behind the crime is personal grudge.



She said that they are looking into reports that the victim previously engaged in an argument with the suspect over earnings as a parking attendant.

Basitao added that the victim previously received a death threat before the shooting.

As of this writing, police personnel in Inayawan are conducting a hot-pursuit operation against the suspect.

