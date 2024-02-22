131 policemen dismissed within first 45 days of 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) revealed that the organization has dismissed from service around 131 policemen from January 1 to February 14, 2024.

PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a press briefing on Thursday that most of the terminations involved officers who went AWOL (absent without leave), while the rest were proven to have committed grave offenses.

“Around 131 persons po ang dismissed from the service po from January 1 to February 14, 2024,” reported the PNP official.

“62 cases involved in AWOL cases, while others were found guilty of grave offenses including robbery, illegal drugs, obstruction of justice, and conduct unbecoming of police officer po,” she added.

Last year, PNP reported more than 3,900 cops had been meted with administrative penalties from July 1, 2022 to January 3, 2024.

The number comprised 1.7 percent of the current 232,000-strong police organization.

During that period, 985 law enforcers were dismissed, 230 were demoted and 1,701 were suspended.

Moreover, 694 cops were reprimanded, 109 had their privileges withheld, 134 had their salaries forfeited, and 79 were restricted from leaving their camps.

