CVIRAA meet official date revealed

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) will return to Cebu City for the first time in a decade.

The CVIRAA, the official qualifying multisports meet prior to the Palarong Pambansa, will kick off from May 4-10 in various venues around Cebu City.

The last time Cebu City hosted the regional meet was in 2014. This time, it will return and will likely benefit from the major facelift of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), which is expected to complete its renovations also in May.

The meet’s official date was announced by Francis Ramirez of the Cebu City Local Schools Board.

CVIRAA is a crucial event for Cebu City as it will serve as a dry-run for the Palarong Pambansa slated from July 6 to 17.

The meet will likely field the same number of student-athletes as the Palarong Pambansa, estimated at 10,000 to 12,000.

However, these student-athletes won’t come from other regions but from other DepEd Central Visayas divisions, who will compete to qualify for Region 7’s official lineup for the Palarong Pambansa team.

Cebu City has reigned supreme in the CVIRAA ever since. Thus, most of the athletes from Region 7 in the Palarong Pambansa are comprised of Cebu City student athletes.

In last year’s CVIRAA meet in Carcar City, Cebu City dominated the medal tally to retain its crown.

Cebu City secured a combined 110 gold medals with 93 silvers, and 84 bronze medals in the five-day meet that featured over 30 sporting events scattered throughout Carcar City and neighboring places.

They also surpassed the total number of gold medals they had won in the last CVIRAA meet in 2019 amidst the lack of preparation brought by the health restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Cebu City bagged 78 gold medals, 60 silvers, and 76 bronzes in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Most notably, Cebu City’s elementary division, which slumped to third place in 2019, emerged on top this time with a 32-30-20 (gold-silver-bronze) tally.

Meanwhile, Cebu City secondary athletes harvested 78 golds, 63 silvers, and 64 bronze medals to run away with the division crown.

Cebu Province placed second last year with 40-36-49, while Dumaguete City settled for third place in the medal tally with 38-31-44.

Mandaue City (36-30-51) and Lapu-Lapu City (32-30-33) finished in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

ALSO READ

CCSC facelift set to be completed in May for CVIRAA

1,000 cops, soldiers to secure 1st post-pandemic Davao regional sports meet

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP