Merienda Buffet and Merienda Set Menu Offered at Quest Hotel’s Puso Bistro & Bar

Quest Hotel Conference Center Cebu’s Puso Bistro & Bar now offers Merienda Buffet and Merienda Set Menu.

There’s no need for guests to travel elsewhere to find native delicacies because we have it all in Puso. Reign Valendez Puso Restaurant Pastry Chef

Inspired from local food favorites, the Merienda Buffet offers native delicacies such as Native Bibingka, Bibingkang Pinalutaw, Maja Blanca, Kutchinta, Puto Flan, Sapin-sapin, Halo-halo, Espasol, Cassava Cake, Pintos, Binignit, Puto Cheese, Ube Turon, Biko, and more.

“There’s no need for guests to travel elsewhere to find native delicacies because we have it all in Puso,” said Puso Restaurant Pastry Chef, Reign Valendez.

Among its unique offerings are Guilang Tableya’s Chocolate creations ranging from Cereal Bar, Tableya Cake, Cacao Nibs, and Crumble Bar. They also have Native Chocolate or Sikwate, Special Sikwate fused with coconut, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate prepared by Chef Venice Labayos, a descendant of Guilang Tableya makers in Argao.

Aside from native delicacies, Puso offers afternoon delights such as pancit, sandwiches, croissants, and fruit juices.

Guests can avail of the Merienda Buffet from 3 pm to 5 pm on Fridays and Saturdays at 499 pesos per person. For guests who prefer plated options, they can avail of the Merienda Set Menu with a choice of international and native treats for the same price which is good for two persons.

For reservations, fill out https://bit.ly/PusoBistroReservation or send a message to Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

