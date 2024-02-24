Asian hate: Attacker of elderly Filipina sentenced to 15 years

A man who viciously attacked an elderly Filipina in New York in another case of Asian hate has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials announced on Wednesday.

Brandon Elliott pleaded guilty in a New York State Supreme Court to first-degree assault as a hate crime and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Vilma Kari, who was on her way to church, was viciously and repeatedly assaulted on a sidewalk in Manhattan back in March 2021 by 43-year-old Elliot.

Elliott first assaulted Kari with hate words, “F— you, you don’t belong here.” It escalated immediately with Elliot’s physical attack — pushing her to the ground and kicking her.

“Brandon Elliott assaulted a 65-year-old woman because of her Filipino descent,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a press release.

“This attack has left lasting fear and anxiety for the victim and many in the AAPI community. I hope the closure of this case will allow the victim to continue healing,” added Bragg.

A victim’s voice

Even in the midst of adversity, Kari showed resilience in the courtroom. “Of course, our justice system calls for whatever prison sentence is allowed for that crime he committed,” she said.

Her advocacy for incarcerating individuals with mental health issues didn’t just stop at the courtroom. She called for stronger laws to aid individuals struggling with mental health problems.

This elderly Filipina’s case is a reminder that Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities continue to face Asian hate. In fact, it has been on the rise.

A survey, “The State of Safety for Asian American and Pacific Islander Women in the US,” shows that 74 percent of AAPI women have personally experienced discrimination or racism.

Kari has a message for other victims of Asian hate crimes: “Just wait, there’s justice. Don’t lose hope.”

