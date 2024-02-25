4-month-old baby dies in fire in Tagbilaran

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A four-month-old baby tragically died in a fire in Barangay Ubujan, Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Saturday noon, February 24, 2024.

SFO1 Irvin Bongalos, an investigator from the Tagbilaran City Fire Station, confirmed the incident.

The fire was reported at 12:48 p.m. and was raised to first alarm status, being declared extinguished at 1:17 p.m.

The fire only affected one house, owned by Romeo Bantugan Sr., who is the grandfather of the deceased infant.

The estimated damage from the fire is approximately P37,500.

Bongalos stated that they are currently investigating the cause of the fire. /clorenciana

