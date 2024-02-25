Robin Padilla on gluta drip issue vs wife Mariel: ‘Nakakatawa’

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood “Robin” Padilla finds it “nakakatawa” [laughable] that the gluta drip session of his wife, actress Mariel Padilla, became a “political issue” just because it was done at his office.

A photo of the gluta drip session made rounds on social media after the actress posted it on her Instagram on Thursday, drawing mixed reactions.

ALSO READ: Mariel Padilla’s ‘gluta drip’ session at Senate draws flak

“Nakakatawa naman po ang political issue na yan,” Sen. Robin Padilla said in a text message on Friday.

“If they saw something bad in that photograph, I apologize. No intention of disrespect,” Padilla’s message, written in a mix of Filipino and English, continued.

“My wife loves to promote good looks and good health,” Padilla said.

ALSO READ: Robin Padilla’s ‘Jackie Chan’ attire a scene-stealer at Senate probe into Pogos

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Mariel wrote this caption:

“Hehehe I had an appointment with @dripinluxeph but I was going to be late so I had it done in my husband’s office. Hehe I never miss a drip because it really helps in so many ways. A collagen production, whitening, energy, metabolism, immunity and 50000 much more!”

ALSO READ: Robin Padilla laments state of PH politics: It’s all gossip-driven

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP