Robin Padilla on gluta drip issue vs wife Mariel: ‘Nakakatawa’
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robinhood “Robin” Padilla finds it “nakakatawa” [laughable] that the gluta drip session of his wife, actress Mariel Padilla, became a “political issue” just because it was done at his office.
A photo of the gluta drip session made rounds on social media after the actress posted it on her Instagram on Thursday, drawing mixed reactions.
“Nakakatawa naman po ang political issue na yan,” Sen. Robin Padilla said in a text message on Friday.
“If they saw something bad in that photograph, I apologize. No intention of disrespect,” Padilla’s message, written in a mix of Filipino and English, continued.
“My wife loves to promote good looks and good health,” Padilla said.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Mariel wrote this caption:
“Hehehe I had an appointment with @dripinluxeph but I was going to be late so I had it done in my husband’s office. Hehe I never miss a drip because it really helps in so many ways. A collagen production, whitening, energy, metabolism, immunity and 50000 much more!”
