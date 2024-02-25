Diego Loyzaga nagpa rehab tungod sa grabeng depresyon: ‘It was so difficult inside’

Pila ka buwan nga miistar sa usa ka rehab facility ang aktor nga si Diego Loyzaga human siya makasinati og mental health problems, ilabi na ang grabe nga depresyon.

Sa latest episode ng “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” nahisgutan usab ni Diego ang mga pagsuway nga iyang naagi-an.

“I will not be a hypocrite in front of you and in front of our audience. I did go to rehab, definitely. I wanna be an advocate for mental health. I’m so happy, I have this platform now.”

“Para lang ma-explain ‘yung pangyayari or nangyari sa nakaraan, sa past ko kung bakit ako umabot sa rehab. I was very, very depressed.”

“I was on the brink of suicidal, and I will not deny that substances had a part to play with my mental state. They don’t help, e. Hindi siya nakakatulong,” sey ni Diego.

Dugang niya, “If you’re already a person with the problem, meron kang pinagdaraanan, and, you know, there’s other substances, other factors that are pulling you down, it’s a hard pit, crawl out of, and so nag-rehab ako. I got out. I, for a time, could counsel people.”

“But, in saying this, hindi ko sinasabi na, ‘I’m sober.’ Because once you have a sip of alcohol, it’s counted as a relapse.”

“So, relapse ka na. But every single day, I still talk to my counselors. Every single day, I’m still in touch with, my kuyas, we call them kuyas and ates from my rehabilitation, and they still monitor me. All the time. I’m always still very open with them.”

“So, the reason why I’m bringing this off is because, I wish, in the future, near future, I can start na nga my own YouTube channel and explain in detail ‘yung mga nangyari sa akin, what happened inside, and how my life changed after,” lahad pa ng aktor na muling bibida sa latest offering ng Viva Films na “A Glimpse of Forever.”

Miangkon si Diego nga dili sayon ang iyang kinabuhi sulod sa rehab.

“Like I said, hindi ako iyakin na tao. Pero ngayon, kung balikan ko ‘yung isang araw ko du’n sa loob ng rehab, maiiyak talaga ako.”

“It was so difficult inside. You go back to that. I go back to that pain. I go back to that pain. You know, it was eight months until I saw the moon, it was eight months until I got to see the sun, ‘yung nakalabas ng rehab.”

“I’m not shunning my rehabilitation, I owe them my life. Pero, you’re kind of trapped inside, e. Hindi ka makakalabas, until you get to meet your family again, and that was the saddest, that was the saddest thing.”

“Until it makes you realize kasi, there’s a purpose, e. They take everything away from you, so you appreciate all the things that are given back when you get to go out and it broke me, you know?” sey ni Diego.

Midugang si Diego nga iyang naka storya ang iyang amahan nga si Cesar Montano mahitungod sa iyang rehab journey.

“When I explained it to my dad, ‘yung mga ginawa ko sa loob, ‘yung mga pinapagawa sa akin, I learned from each and every single thing that we had to do inside, and it changed me as a person, it changed me as an actor.”

“Yes, it made me deeper as a person. Pero again, I’m not saying, I’m perfect,” dugang niya.

Sa lain bahin, makita pag-usab si Diego sa iyang comeback movie nga “A Glimpse of Forever” kauban sila si Jasmine Curtis ug Jerome Ponce.