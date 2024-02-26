Mga abogado ni Dominic Roque mikundenar sa ‘malicious innuendos’ ni Cristy Fermin

Mitingog na si Dominic Roque, pinaagi sa iyang mga abogado, aron sa pagtubag sa mga “malicious innuendos” gikan sa showbiz columnist ug talk show host nga si Cristy Fermin kahabin sa iyang sexuality.

Gusto usab ni Dominic nga manubag si Cristy sa iyang gibuhi-an nga mga “defamatory” statements.

Sa usa ka official statement nga gi-release sa iyang mga abogado sa Fernandez & Singson Law Offices, giklaro ni Dominic nga walay kamatuoran ang gibuhian nga storya ni Cristy sa iyang social media vlogs nga duna siyay benefactor nga usa ka politiko nga romantically involved usab niya.

Matud ni Cristy sa iyang vlogs nga kini kuno ang nahimong rason sa ilang panagbuwag ni Bea Alonzo ug ang hinungdan nga wala na madayon pa ang ilang kasal.

“We strongly condemn the malicious and defamatory public statements of Ms. Fermin. These defamatory statements were made by Ms. Fermin under the guise of entertainment news without any effort from her to confirm the same from Mr. Dominic Roque,” matud sa maong statement.

Malicious innuendos

Naduhig usab sa maong kuntrobersiya ang mga pangan nila ni Dapitan Mayor Bullet Jalosjos ug kanhi Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay. Si Bullet ang finance director sa TAPE Inc. samtang si Bong ang usa sa mga tag-iya sa Cleanfuel gas company.

“There is absolutely no truth to these malicious innuendos. Mr. Dominic Roque is a longtime friend of Mayor Bullet Jalosjos and is leasing the unit owned by Mayor Jalosjos. He is embarrassed and apologizes to Mayor Bullet Jalosjos and his family for being dragged into the public conversation because of the malicious defamatory public innuendos of Ms. Fermin,” matud pa sa mga abogado ni Dominic.

“By making such a statement, Ms. Fermin made the innuendo that unreasonably casts doubt on the sexuality of former Congressman Bong Suntay. Again, Mr. Roque would like to apologize to former Congressman Bong Suntay and his family for the embarrassment caused by the deplorable innuendos made by Ms. Fermin,” dugang nila.

False information

Sa usa ka interview niadtong Pebrero 19 kauban si Jay Ruiz, gi-klaro nila ni Bullet ug Bong nga walay kamatuoran ang mga gipakatap nga impormasyon ni Cristy. Gani, midugang si Bullet nga angayan gyud nga manubag ang mga reporter nga magpakatap og false information.

Mao usab kini ang sentemento nga gipagawas sa mga abogado ni Dominic sa ilang giluwatan nga official statement.

“We have laws that exist to protect the integrity and honor of individuals against public, malicious, and defamatory statements. Ms. Fermin acted outside the bounds of protected free speech and intentionally caused damage to the integrity and honor of the affected individuals,” matud nila.

Prenuptial agreement

Sa katapusan, gituki usab sa mga abogado ni Dominic ang mahitungod sa kagubot nga mitumaw kuno tungod sa prenuptial agreement nga pirmahan unta nila ni Bea.

“Finally, to set the record straight, Mr. Dominic Roque and Ms. Bea Alonzo never fought nor had a disagreement over a prenuptial agreement. Reckless statements relating to the alleged disagreement over a pre-nuptial agreement between them are, not only unverified, but merely based on speculations intended to produce a negative image on the parties concerned.”

Niadtong Pebrero 11, opisyal nga mipahibaw sila si Bea ug Dominic sa ilang desisyon nga magbuwag na ug dili na ipadayon pa ang ilang kasal.