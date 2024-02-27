Cebu Daily Newscast: Young woman in Cebu who went missing since Sunday found dead

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The 19-year-old woman, who had been missing since Sunday, Feb. 25 and whose family had been urging authorities to help them locate her whereabouts, was found dead.

The lifeless body of Niña Fuentes Arpon was discovered along the Mactan Channel, within the vicinity of Shell Island in Cebu City on Tuesday, Feb. 27 — or two days after she went missing.

Four individuals were killed and nine others got hurt in a fire that lasted for nearly four hours here on Tuesday, February 27.

The early morning fire hit a densely populated residential area in Sitio Sta. Lucia, Brgy. Tinago, with over P7 million in properties turned to ashes.

Residents of a barangay in a western city in Cebu Province are calling for the availability of snakebite treatments on a per barangay basis.

This was after two more king cobras were seen and killed in Barangay Bulongan, Toledo City on February 24.

They were spotted near the road, entwined with one another in what appeared to be a mating ritual.

Japan is experiencing a surge in boxing world champions.

Just last Saturday, it crowned three boxing world champions in Takuma Inoue (WBA bantamweight), Junto Nakatani (WBC bantamweight), and Kosei Tanaka (WBO super flyweight) in a single fight card that happened in Tokyo.

In total, Japan has 10 current world champions in boxing’s lighter-weight classes.

RELATED STORIES

Body of missing 21-year-old woman retrieved from deep pit in Catmon town

Missing Miss Grand candidate: Alleged cop is ‘person of interest’

Body of woman with missing head, hands and feet, found in Talamban river

Missing college student found dead in Tuguegarao City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP