Body of missing 21-year-old woman retrieved from deep pit in Catmon town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The body of the dead woman, who was first reported missing to police last August 12 was finally retrieved from a deep pit in Catmon town in northern Cebu.

It took nearly two days to retrieve the body of 21-year-old Judy Ann Colonia from the 50-foot deep pit in Sitio Hinla-ugan, Barangay Tinabyonan of this northern town, said Police Lieutenant Teofilo Manlanat, chief of police of Catmon Police Station, in his report.

Manlapat said that Colonia was reported missing by relatives last August 12.

Last August 14, Colonia’s photos were also posted on the Sangguniang Kabataan Barangay Corazon’s page to further help and locate her.

He said that the relatives continued to search for her and eventually on August 18, they found her decomposing body at the foot of a 50-foot deep pit.

The relatives reported this to the police and a retrieval operation was conducted on August 19.

The operation was done by Catmon Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO), and the local police.

At 6 p.m. of August 20, the body was finally retrieved.

Manlapat said that they told relatives to have the body of the victim undergo an autopsy.

According to Police Corporal Mendel Orevillo, desk officer of the Catmon Police Station, said that the results later showed that there was no foul play in the death of Colonia.

Orevillo said that she probably died in an apparent suicide.

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.

