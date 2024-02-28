‘Policewoman’ nabbed, charged for unauthorized use of PNP uniform, ID

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night, February 27, for the unauthorized use of the athletic uniform of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Myrlin Plandes Beard, a resident of BSP Camp Upper Banica, in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City, was arrested at a police checkpoint along Zuellig St. in Barangay Subangdaku at around 10 p.m., after personnel of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) noticed that she was not wearing the PNP athletic uniform properly.

Beard paired the uniform with a black rubber shoes which is not prescribed by the PNP.

Fake ID

In addition, Beard also presented a fake PNP identification card, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, the MCPO spokesperson.

When asked why she wore a PNP uniform, Beard reportedly said that she was on her way to Lapu-Lapu City to rescue a niece who was being abused by her husband.

In an interview on Wednesday, Villaro said they were able to verify that Berad’s claims were untrue.

Villaro said they already filed against Beard a complaint for the unauthorized use of the PNP uniform or insignia which is in violation of Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code.

Moreover, Villaro said they continue to investigate where Beard got the uniform because police uniforms are not for sale to civilians.

