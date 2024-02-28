Pétanque: UP Cebu group working to make sport grow in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu strives to become a pioneer of a one-of-a-kind growing sport in the Queen City of the South— Pétanque.

Pétanque is a ball game that originated in France and recently took center stage in the intramurals of UP Cebu through the Philippine Petanque Clubs Association (PPCA).

Although the sport has existed in Cebu since 2018 from then PPCA chair of the board chairman Dr. Jeffrey Pagaduan, it remained one of the low key growing sports on the island until it gained attention and interest from UP Cebu’s sports enthusiasts and students.

Pétanque is similar to games under the boules category, which uses a hollow metal ball called ‘boules.’

Similar to Jolen

According to the Philippine Petanque Clubs Association’s secretary general, Joan Grace Pacres, this sport is very similar to the popular Filipino childhood game, jolen (marbles).

“Anyone can play pétanque because the rules are easy. However, gameplay is actually challenging. However, it may not be for everyone. For instance, those who find thrill and excitement in fast-paced gameplay will definitely find pétanque off-putting. But, those who like strategy will find even in pétanque’s slow pace a chance for great fun and enjoyment,” said Pacres.

Players need to throw their joules from their posts without moving from their position. Like Jolen, the sport requires a soil or dirt court and is also very competitive since players need to display accuracy and precision. It can also be played both indoors and outdoors.

UP Cebu students’ had a field day testing their accuracy during their intramurals which encourages PPCA to promote the sport further.

Socialized sports

The sport not just promotes competitiveness, but also socialization according to Pacres.

“In all of the pétanque games that I have attended, socialization was quite high. One reason for this is that the game progresses slowly and in a relaxed mood,” Pacres explained.

“The slowness seems to be necessary because you would need time to strategize your throw and to make it with high precision. Thus, this relaxed atmosphere provides a wide window for the players to talk to each other.”

Introducing to Cesafi

To further promote the sport, Pacres already had talks with the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) through its commissioner, Felix Tiukinhoy, on conducting training for the sport.

For those interested in learning this sport or those who are petanque players looking for a group, UP Cebu has its club dedicated to it, billed as “UP Ceboulers.”

Pacres also mentioned that they were open for demo or training session requests for those who would want to learn petanque.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP