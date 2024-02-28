Cebu City council seeks halt to CBRT construction due to heritage concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Council resolved to halt the ongoing civil works of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, citing concerns that the construction poses a visual intrusion on the iconic building.

Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia brought forth the motion, urging the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to issue a cease-and-desist order against the construction of a bus station, which is part of the CBRT project. This motion was approved by the city council during its regular session on Wednesday, February 28.

This resolution was prompted by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s memorandum, directing the halting of civil works on province-owned lots along Osmeña Boulevard to protect heritage sites.

In memorandum No. 16-2024, the governor emphasized that the ongoing construction of the Cebu BRT has encroached upon portions of the buffer zones of the Cebu Provincial Capitol and Fuente Osmeña Circle, potentially violating laws aimed at protecting heritage properties, including the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 (Republic Act No. 10066).

In a privileged speech, Garcia, also the chairman of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), noted that the ongoing construction of a bus station represents an ‘impending permanent disfigurement’ of one of Cebu’s most recognizable cultural assets.

He also highlighted the potential negative impact of the project on the province’s cultural identity, describing it as a ‘photobomber’ that must be halted.

Despite acknowledging the project’s potential benefits, he stressed the importance of preserving shared heritage.

Garcia further pointed out that the project’s proposed design did not undergo review by the CHAC and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), reinforcing his opposition to its continuation.

He mentioned the need for alternative plans for the bus station that would not “desecrate” cultural assets and should be submitted to the City Council, CHAC, and NCCA for approval.

