Carcar rape: Bank employee claims 17-year-old girl flirted with him

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The two bank employees, who were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Carcar City, Cebu on Friday, had refuted the victim’s allegations against them.

Bank account officer Chandie Canadalla alleged that the girl asked him to accompany her to the bathroom and went along with his flirting.

From the bathroom, they went to a secluded area located at the back of the building that the bank occupies in Barangay Poblacion 3 in Carcar City and started to kiss.

Canadalla claimed that his co-worker, Prestine Jay Arong, saw what they were doing and joined them.

“Ang babaye kahibaw gyud siya sa unsay tinuod. Maypag mo [sulti] na lang siya ba para malimpyo among [ngalan] kay ulaw kaayo,” Canadalla said in an interview with radio station dyHP.

Canadalla and Arong, a bank supervisor, were arrested on Friday morning after they were accused of rape. Both men are currently detained at the Carcar Police Station.

Carcar rape

In its report, Carcar City police said that the girl and her boyfriend, who is also a bank employee, visited the police station to report the alleged rape that happened at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

The girl claimed that she was waiting outside the bank in Barangay Poblacion 3 in Carcar City since her boyfriend was doing overtime work.

She alleged that the two men dragged her and brought her to a secluded area where the alleged rape happened.

However, Canadalla told a different version of the incident.

Canadalla claimed that he saw the girl standing outside as he stepped out of the bank. He alleged that the girl asked him to accompany her to the comfort room that was located outside of the bank.

He claimed that the girl went along with his flirting as they were talking. She also told him that she was already 22-years-old.

They then transferred to a secluded area located at the back of the building that the bank occupies and started to kiss as they touched each other’s backs.

And while they were kissing, Canadalla said that Arong saw them. He claimed that Arong joined and started to also kiss and touch the girl.

Canadalla said that they brought the girl to a nearby bodega and they resumed kissing. But the girl asked them to stop as she also told them that she was having her monthly period.

He claimed that he went out of the bodega to smoke and left the girl and Arong inside. He said that Arong was talking to the girl, who even gave him her phone number, when he left.

Making excuses

In a separate interview, Arong said that he only touched the girl’s hair and shoulders.

Canadalla said it came as a surprise that policemen knocked on his residence early on Friday morning to enforce his arrest.

He alleged that the girl was merely making excuses to justify what she has done.

Canadalla said that his only mistake was that he succumbed to temptation since he was intoxicated then. He admitted to drinking liquor with his colleagues, including the girl’s boyfriend, as they were doing overtime work.

Medical examination

Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryan ‘O Neil Salvacion, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Saturday that they continue to investigate the alleged rape incident.

Salvacion said they already have a copy of the result of the girl’s medical examination, but he did not elaborate.

He said that appropriate charges will be filed in court as soon as they complete their investigation.

As of this writing, Canadalla and Arong remain detained at the custodial facility of the Carcar City Police Station.

