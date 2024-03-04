Velarde wins SUGBU’s February Bowler of the Month title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rey Velarde emerged as the champion for the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” for February on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Velarde came out as the best kegler in SUGBU’s new and more challenging format for its coveted monthly tournament featuring the group’s best keglers.

According to SUGBU president Edgar “Egay” Alqueza, they changed their monthly tournament’s format, which is now in line with the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA).

Alqueza said that they followed such a format to bring in a more challenging and more competitive nature among SUGBU’s members.

From 20 competitors, only 5 advanced to the stepladder knockout round. The fourth and fifth-seeded qualifiers battled it out to face the third seed.

The winning bowler between them took the No. 2 seed, with the winner facing the top seed in the championship round, which happened to be Velarde.

In the first round of the stepladder knockout stage, No. 4 Heber Alqueza faced No. 5 Dodong Dante, with the latter winning the match, 172-163, with total pinfalls.

Dante proceeded in the next round but narrowly lost to No. 3 Nestor Ranido by five pins, 169-164.

Ranido earned a semifinal berth and faced No. 2 Luke Bolongan.

He beat Bolongan, 237-211, pinfalls to clinch a finals showdown against Velarde, with the latter winning it 204-179 pinfalls.

Velarde received a cash prize, a trophy, and a brand new bowling ball.

In the five-game masters round, Velarde finished with 1,091 pinfalls to earn the top seed, while Bolongan was at second with 1,043 pinfalls, followed by Ranido with 1,035 pinfalls, Alqueza with 1,004 pinfalls, and Dante with 969 pinfalls.

Photo caption: Rey Velarde. | Contributed photo

