Cebu Daily Newscast: Rama on Capitol’s stoppage of CBRT: ‘Do not interfere’

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has told the Capitol today to “not interfere’ with the city’s affairs in light of the Provincial Board’s resolutions urging the stoppage of Cebu BRT civil works.

He commanded the provincial government to back off when he said, “Ayaw na mo panghilabot, ” or do not interfere in English. He said that the unending interference would only result in potential chaos.

It can be recalled that earlier, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia also called for the stoppage of the CBRT works.

Rama said that while no one can stop Gwen and the PB from appealing to halt the ongoing CBRT civil works, he said that no one can also stop the city from taking retaliatory action like closing the roads leading to the Provincial Capitol.

A 36-year-old man was arrested hours after he was identified as the suspect in the killing of a 75-year-old widow in Moalboal town, Cebu on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Authorities said that Reno Tereso of Purok Malubgas was arrested near a mall in the town at past 7 p.m. that day or about 2 hours after the body of the dead woman was found and reported.

Witnesses identified Tereso, who makes a living by repairing shoes, as the culprit in the killing of the widow, who was decapitated and both her hands cut off. She was found in a grassy area and her body was covered with a tarp. She also had hack wounds in several parts of her body.

Tereso, who is not a native of Moalboal, was reportedly living in a hut that he built himself on land owned by the victim for free. But when the latter asked him to leave, the latter allegedly refused which started their conflict.

At least four Philippine Navy personnel were injured in a China water cannon attack on a Philippine ship involved in a resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday.

The National Security Council (NSC) said the Navy members were aboard Unaizah Mae 4 (UM4), which was attacked with a water cannon.

The use of water cannons by the CCG vessels reportedly shattered the windshield of UM4, causing minor injuries to at least four personnel on board, the NSC said in a statement.

The NSC said Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel from the BRP Sindangan treated the injured Navy personnel.

