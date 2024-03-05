Meta logs out Facebook, Instagram and Messenger users
A massive outage has locked out users of Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram, including Facebook Messenger and Threads, on Tuesday evening, March 5.
According to website DownDetector, users started reporting the issue at around 11:00 p.m., with reports filed reaching around 82,000 as of 11:30 p.m. (Manila time).
Facebook Down trends on Twitter
Users flocked to Twitter to report the outage, with some saying that they were kicked out simultaneously from both platforms.
JUST IN: We have received reports of people having trouble accessing their Facebook and Messenger accounts. Let us know! #CDNDigital pic.twitter.com/3OKw4UoZIc
— CDN Digital (@cebudailynews) March 5, 2024
On rival platform Twitter, the keywords “Meta,” “Facebook and Messenger” and “Instagram down” were trending as of 11:30 p.m. (Manila time).
Of the Meta platforms, only WhatsApp is reported to be functioning.
This is a developing story. Please check regularly for updates.
