Meta logs out Facebook, Instagram and Messenger users

By: Ralph Gurango March 05,2024 - 11:58 PM

A massive outage has locked out users of Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram, including Facebook Messenger and Threads, on Tuesday evening, March 5.

According to website DownDetector, users started reporting the issue at around 11:00 p.m., with reports filed reaching around 82,000 as of 11:30 p.m. (Manila time).

Facebook down? Users reported being logged out of Facebook as of 11:00 p.m., according to website DownDetector

Facebook Down trends on Twitter

Users flocked to Twitter to report the outage, with some saying that they were kicked out simultaneously from both platforms.

On rival platform Twitter, the keywords “Meta,” “Facebook and Messenger” and “Instagram down” were trending as of 11:30 p.m. (Manila time).

Keywords related to the Meta outage trended on Twitter as of 11:30 p.m. | screenshot from Twitter

Of the Meta platforms, only WhatsApp is reported to be functioning.

This is a developing story. Please check regularly for updates.

