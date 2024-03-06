Budget officers in CV undergo financial management training

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 600 budget officers in Central Visayas underwent Public Financial Management (PFM) Training in Cebu last month.

The initiative, led by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in collaboration with the Association of Local Budget Officers-Central Visayas Inc., took place at a hotel in Mandaue City.

This training was a vital component of DBM’s Competency Program for Local Government Units (LGUs), drawing participants from Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor provinces.

Its primary objective was to enhance participants’ understanding and capabilities across all phases of the PFM process, including budget preparation, procurement, implementation, and accountability.

During her keynote address, DBM Sec. Amenah Pangandaman underscored the significance of the training in guiding LGUs to prioritize effectively and manage their budgets prudently.

“I cannot emphasize enough the crucial role of PFM practitioners in bringing the needs of our fellow Filipinos and the government’s responses, especially in crafting a truly inclusive and people-centered budget,” Pangandaman said.

“And this is what the Bagong Pilipinas is all about–shaping a government that is truly responsive to the needs of the people; one that is visionary and accountable to its constituents; and one that fulfills its promise of prosperity for everyone. Our growth and prosperity will never be truly inclusive without our local government,” she added.

The training covered sessions on maintaining understanding of PFM, principles of internal controls and internal audit, relationship management, budget preparation, budget authorization and review, budget execution and accountability, and procurement.

This was aligned with the DBM’s commitment to improving the government’s spending efficiency by encouraging LGUs to practice sound and efficient fiscal management in resource utilization. Ultimately, it aims to promote the timely and effective implementation of local programs and projects aimed at reducing poverty rates, providing more quality jobs, increasing infrastructure and human capital investments, and building a resilient and prosperous economy.

