Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao faces setback with postponement of South Africa fight to May

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- ARQ Boxing Stable’s lone welterweight pugilist, Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao needs to wait a bit longer for his much-awaited bout in South Africa after a minor setback from his South African foe.

ARQ Boxing Stable’s strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot said that Wenceslao’s opponent, Mziwoxolo Ndwayana, requested to move their fight to a later date, probably in May to allow him some time to mourn the passing of a relative.

The fight was originally scheduled on April 30 in Gqeberha, South Africa. The bout pits the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Inter-Continental welterweight title.

“His opponent requested to move the fight kay namatyan daw. Ang whole fight card gi move sa May, naka sign na nuon mi sa fight contract,” said Potot.

Wenceslao has been training for months already since he was supposedly featured in last month in ARQ Sports’ fight card last month in Talisay City, south Cebu.

According to Potot, they’ve already had measures to prevent Wenceslao from overtraining.

“Naay sessions pa mobility nako siya ug stretches lang sa strength and conditioning session. Ako sad gi switch up ang training to moderate load off-season and nag focus mi sa iyahang footwork,” Potot said.

The 30-year-old Wenceslao is now one of ARQ’s most promising boxers after he completely turned his diminishing career around.

Wenceslao has 19 wins with 19 losses with two draws and eight knockouts. After signing with ARQ in 2022, Wenceslao of Kananga, Leyte piled up six straight victories in a span of a year.

His most recent victory was against Argie Toquero last December in San Fernando, south Cebu. He won by an eight rounder unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, his South African opponent, Ndwayana is on a back-to-back winning streak. The 35-year-old South African has a 21-7-2 (win-loss-draw) record with 14 knockouts.

