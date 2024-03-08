Lone bettor wins P8.9 million in 6D Lotto jackpot
MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor became the fourth winner of the 6D Lotto jackpot this year, after winning more than P8.9 million.
The numbers 4-9-0-7-5-3 brought the lucky player P8,962,388 during Thursday night’s Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) draw.
There were two winners of P2,168,719 in the January 2 draw of the 6D Lotto, while another bettor won P8,394,151 on February 6.
PCSO conducts the raffle of 6D Lotto every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Meanwhile, no one got the winning combination for the Superlotto 6/49 with a jackpot prize of P38,459,381.60 or the Lotto 6/42’s jackpot prize of P10,592,207.40.
