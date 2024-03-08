Lone bettor wins P8.9 million in 6D Lotto jackpot

March 08,2024

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor became the fourth winner of the 6D Lotto jackpot this year, after winning more than P8.9 million.

 The numbers 4-9-0-7-5-3 brought the lucky player P8,962,388 during Thursday night’s Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) draw.

READ MORE: PCSO admits minor glitch in 3-digit game draw; Senate sets probe

There were two winners of P2,168,719 in the January 2 draw of the 6D Lotto, while another bettor won P8,394,151 on February 6.

READ MORE: Transparency crucial to maintaining trust in PCSO lottery

PCSO conducts the raffle of 6D Lotto every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Meanwhile, no one got the winning combination for the Superlotto 6/49 with a jackpot prize of P38,459,381.60 or the Lotto 6/42’s jackpot prize of P10,592,207.40.

 

