Iza Calzado bares all to empower women this Woman’s Month

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Iza Calzado bares it all.

As she takes a trip down memory lane by sharing her pregnancy shoot of her daughter, Deia, the actress shared not just her amazing photos but also imparted empowering words for women.

READ: Iza Calzado, Bianca King dungan nga nagpabunyag sa ilang mga anak

Iza Calzado, 41, is the proud mother of Deia, 1, who Iza sees as God’s greatest gift to her.

In her Instagram posts, Iza is seen naked covering only some parts of her body and flaunting her big belly where Deia was housed comfortably for nine months.

“When I look at these images, I am reminded of how powerful I felt when I was giving life to Deia inside me. It was the first time in my life that I fully embraced my body and the DIVINE POWER inside me,” she wrote.

She sees her pregnancy as a privilege to be able to carry a child— a dream of most women.

This post was also her way of empowering women this Women’s Month.

She said that may this post be a guiding light to them and feel their power from within.

READ: Iza Calzado nag-open up paano natakasan ang ‘postpartum’: Let go, surrender

“May every woman be able to tap into their power, in whatever way, shape or form. It may be by revolutionizing change in their own communities. Being a career woman or homemaker, being a creative or having a corporate job. Whether it is by nurturing yourself, a child, pets, plants or other people we have chosen as our family. You are giving life to another, yes, even art — and that is power,” she added.

Whatever your size, color, and beauty, every woman is powerful in her ways.

Just like Iza, be grateful that you are a woman and you are powerful don’t let society tell you otherwise.