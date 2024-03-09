Gwen wants to increase fines for violators of sand and gravel code

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia wants higher penalties against violators of the province’s sand and gravel policies in a proposed revenue code.

Garcia proposed changes in the Provincial Revenue Code which aims at imposing stricter penalties and increasing the fine of up to one million pesos for violators.

Garcia said the P1 million fine will be for operators who violate the law for the fifth time under the proposed modifications, which is a significant increase over the previous penalty grades.

The governor said that this is done in response to concerns regarding violations of the Capitol’s policies governing the province’s activities, trade, and hauling of sand and gravel.

During the Governor’s meeting with the concerned stakeholders on March 7 at the Capitol, Garcia stated that the decision is intended to “deter violations” and enforce adherence to regulations, specifically addressing issues like underreporting of production, which has been a persistent challenge for the province.

Addressing the hundreds of stakeholders in attendance, Garcia highlighted the “alarming” pattern of infractions in the sector, implying that these kinds of actions have unfortunately become a custom among sand and gravel operators.

She pointed out that prior fines had not been enough to discourage unlawful conduct, especially in light of the major earnings obtained from noncompliance.

The governor reiterated the necessity of strict laws to guard against infractions and guarantee compliance to the province’s policies, which now include regulatory fees for companies operating in the growing industry.

Garcia stressed that the amendments under consideration are an indication of the Provincial Government’s dedication to upholding accountability, transparency, and fairness within the sand and gravel sector.

Garcia further asserted that the amendments will be forwarded to the Provincial Board for proper action.

Meanwhile, sand and gravel businesses in Cebu have been contributing more money to the province’s revenue stream since 2019 emphasizing the importance of this industry.

Rodel Bontuyan, Capitol’s provincial environment head, bared that the agency received P628 million from this sector in 2023 alone, an increase from P396 million in 2022.

Moreover, he added that the Capitol received P303 million in revenue from the said sector in 2021, up from P128 million in 2020, and P97 million in 2019. /with reports from Sugbo News

