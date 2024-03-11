Lapu-Lapu killing: Construction worker stabbed dead by man with 23-inch bolo 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 52-year-old construction worker died after he was stabbed by another construction worker in Purok Thunder, Timpolok, Barangay Babag in Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday evening, March 10, 2024.

The victim was identified as Victor Franco Tolo, with a live-in partner, a resident of the place.

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified as Wilson Mangubat Inihao, 40 years old, also a resident of the place.

The suspect used 23-inch bolo in committing the crime.

Based on the investigation by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, the victim, together with his live-in partner, went to a nearby store to buy liquor.

They incidentally met with the suspect at the store.

A few minutes later, the two had a heated argument which prompted the suspect to get bolo and stab the victim twice on the left side of his body and right leg.

The victim was brought to Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, however, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician due to blood loss.

The suspect was arrested by the responding police officers and was currently placed under the custody of Police Station 3 of LCPO.

A case of homicide will be filed against the suspect.

