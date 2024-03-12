Cebu City diggings: Rama stops all road excavations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Michael Rama has ordered a stop to all road diggings within Cebu City for “safety” reasons following his recent order to close traffic-causing terminals and container yards in the city.

Although the mayor initially announced on March 11, after the flag-raising ceremony of city hall employees, that he wanted to stop even the civil works of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, Rama clarified on Tuesday, March 12, that the Cebu BRT is not included in his new order.

He further emphasized that the directive to halt digging operations within the city was primarily aimed at ensuring the “safety of children.”

Rama noted that he could not risk the welfare of the children, especially considering that numerous road excavations were near school premises.

“Unya duol pa sa eskwelahan? Unsa may pasabot ana? Buot lang sila’g naay magtukmoray diha; inig tukmod mahagbong ang bata [unya] matusok ang kilid… mao na’y akong nakit-an,” Rama explained.

According to Rama, there were Cebu City diggings that did not align with international safety standards and were not under his vision, Cebu City in delights.

Rama stated that he would speak with the contractors of these excavation operations and assess the situation.

However, he warned that if the contractors will defy him, he would revoke their permits.

“I will revoke their permit and I will close. Pabutangan ko na diha’g steel plate [nila]. Ug dili sila mo produce sa steel plate, then we will have an emergency purchase of so much steel plate — takuban,” Rama said.

Rama instructed City Administrator Collin Rosell and lawyer Jerone Castillo to rigorously enforce the conditions outlined in the excavation permits.

This directive was also extended to Engr. Joel Reston, the head of the Department of Engineering and Public Works, and Councilor Jerry Guardo, who chairs the executive Technical Infrastructure Committee.

Furthermore, he directed Ian Hassamal, assistant city administrator and head of the Department of General Services, to designate an impounding area for the equipment and materials that may be seized during enforcement.

Additionally, he instructed the city attorney, Carlo Vincent Gimena, to prepare any necessary legal actions for those who will violate his order.

Rama likewise mandated the Cebu City Police Office, the Road Management Authority, and the PROBE Team to mobilize their force multipliers for the full implementation of his order to stop the diggings in the city.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP