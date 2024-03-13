Lapu-Lapu City to give P1M for Mandaue City fire victims

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will extend a P1 million financial assistance to Mandaue City for the victims of the fire that hit Barangay Looc on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Aside from the P1 million pledge, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan visited the victims Tuesday evening, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) of Lapu-Lapu City distributed 200 food items containing 5 kilograms of rice, 15 cans of canned goods, 6 packs of noodles, 1 dozen of milk, and 1 dozen of coffee to fire victims.

They also distributed 200 blankets, 400 pillows, 150 sleeping mats, 200 pails, 200 dippers, and sanitary kits, along with an additional 170 pairs of slippers, ensuring that the affected families had the necessities to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

Chan also donated his one-month salary to Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The mayor emphasized that in December 2023, Mandaue City was among those who extended help after a huge fire engulfed the residential houses of Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, in an interview, said that the council is still awaiting an endorsement letter from the Mayor’s Office requesting P1 million for the fire victims.

She said they may tackle and approve the request during their regular session scheduled for Thursday, March 14th.

The fire in Barangay Looc affected 400 houses, displacing 516 families or more than 1,600 individuals who are evacuated at the barangay’s gymnasium.

