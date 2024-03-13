USC, USJ-R still top universities in Cebu, says EduRank

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the second year in a row, the University of San Carlos (USC) and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) ranked first and second among the top universities in Cebu City, according to EduRank.

Here are the top 10 universities in Cebu City in 2024 by academic field ranking:

University of San Carlos University of San Jose-Recoletos Cebu Normal University Southwestern University PHINMA Cebu Institute of Medicine University of the Visayas University of Cebu Cebu Institute of Technology Cebu Technological University University of Southern Philippines Foundation

The rankings were similar to last year, with only Cebu Normal University moving to third place, inching out Southwestern University PHINMA as it slid to fourth.

This year’s rankings, released on February 29, also ranked the University of San Carlos #7 among the 100 best universities in the Philippines, making it the only school in the Visayas region in the top 10.

The University of the Philippines Diliman bested other schools in the country, followed by De La Salle University in Manila.

According to its website, EduRank is an independent metric-based ranking of over 14,131 universities from 183 countries.

For its Philippine ranking, EduRank used research output, non-academic prominence and alumni influence as bases.

“The rankings are determined by analyzing 500K citations received by 58.8K academic publications made by 229 universities from the Philippines, the popularity of 1,093 recognized alumni, and the largest reference database available,” the site added.

