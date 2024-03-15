Yellow Cab launches Half Moon Pizza

Yellow Cab Pizza Co. introduces Half Moon Pizza, a “just-for-you” size ideal for solo diners and available in Pepperoni and Hawaiian flavors for only P159.00. This budget-friendly alternative is designed for solo diners on a tight budget and is perfect for budget-conscious individuals or someone looking for a lighter meal.

Yellow Cab’s Half Moon Pizzas are half-round pizzas with three slices and are individually baked for a crispy crust all around the edges and a delightful textural experience in every bite. You can pair it with several add-ons, like a refreshing drink, pasta, or chicken, depending on your preferred dining experience.

Whether you’re a busy professional, a student on the go, or simply someone who enjoys portion control, these half-round pizzas offer the perfect solution.

The Yellow Cab Half Moon pizza can be purchased at any Yellow Cab branch in Cebu located in Ayala Center Cebu, Banilad Town Center, Ebloc 2 IT Park, Insular Square Mandaue, North Drive, Primeway Plaza (Cebu Ramos), and SM Seaside City Cebu.

Get ready to taste fine pizza at Yellow Cab with their newly introduced Half Moon pizza today, available for dine-in, take-out, and pick-up. For deliveries, you may call 254-1111 or send them a message via their official Facebook page at Yellow Cab Pizza Co.

ADVERTORIAL

