Rhea Gullas Cup Finals: Talisay Aksyon Agad vows to force a rubber match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seasoned coach Ronald Bucao vowed to never give an inch to the visiting Abante Minglanilla as his Talisay Aksyon Agad hosts Game 2 of the Rhea Gullas Cup First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Basketball Tournament Best-of-Three finals series today, March 16, at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

Bucao and Talisay are still reeling from their 67-72, close defeat in Game 1 last March 9 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

According to Bucao, they were that close to beating Minglanilla at the latter’s home court, but they came up short in the final minutes of the game.

“Confident mi sa Game 2 kay adto duwaon sa among homecourt. As a coach, akong gi motivate akong self para pud makita sa mga bata ug ma motivated pud sila,” Bucao told CDN Digital.

Bucao said that they had non-stop week-long training to gear up for Game 2 and force a rubber match.

The tip-off is at 7 p.m. today.

Bucao revealed that they fell short in capitalizing on the breaks of the game, especially when they had the momentum in the final period after storming back from a 12-point deficit and tying the game at 61-all.

“Paghuman atong duwaa, down kaayo ko hasta ang mga bata kay sa start sa fourth quarter behind mi ug 12 points pero na tabla namo. Nakuha namo within two minutes nga nakarally mi,” Bucao explained.

“After atong nag timeout ang Minglanilla, naka execute sila ug nindot kaayo nga play, wala mi nakapangandam. Wala na namo sila naabtan bisan taas pa ang time. Karon nakat-on nami sa among mistakes ug amo na gyud bantayan ug maayo ang breaks of the game.”

Bucao added that they have all the advantages and the chances to even the series and force a rubber match as long as they can sustain on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Minglanilla’s head coach, Atty. Boyet Velez, in an earlier interview, already advised his boys to brace for Talisay’s retaliation.

