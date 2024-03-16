Daily Gospel, March 16

This is the Daily Gospel for today, March 15, 2024, which is the Friday of the fourth week of Lent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3, 13-19.

Jesus went up the mountain and summoned those whom he wanted and they came to him.

He appointed twelve (whom he also named apostles) that they might be with him and he might send them forth to preach and to have authority to drive out demons:

(he appointed the twelve:) Simon, whom he named Peter; James, son of Zebedee, and John the brother of James, whom he named Boanerges, that is, sons of thunder; Andrew, Philip, Bartholomew, Matthew, Thomas, James the son of Alphaeus; Thaddeus, Simon the Cananean, and Judas Iscariot who betrayed him.

Source: DailyGospel.org

