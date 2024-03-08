Rama junks Cutie del Mar, backs Dondon Hontiveros in North District

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Allies no more.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has withdrawn his endorsement of Rep. Rachel “Cutie” del Mar in the North District for the congressional race in the 2025 midterm polls.

Instead, he has chosen to throw his support behind City Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros.

Rama’s decision to withdraw his support for Cutie del Mar as a supposed adopted candidate was the tesult of her apparent involvement in collecting signatures for the purported People’s Initiative (PI) to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“Cutie, I’m sorry, with all the congressional situation nga wala gani kaabot sa akoa. I am deeply sorry. The whole congressional picture has changed,” Rama said.

He added, “This People’s Initiative really has changed the political landscape.”

During a particular episode of his “Ing’na Mayor” teleradyo program on the Sugboanon Channel, Rama stated that the People’s Initiative had significantly altered the political landscape in the city, noting his decision to withdraw support for Del Mar.

Previously, Rama revealed his prospective lineup for the 2025 midterm elections, with del Mar as North District congressional bet, and his nephew, Rep. Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr., for the South District.

The mayor has openly expressed his opposition to moves to amend the constitution especially during the prayer rally held on February 25 at the South Road Properties (SRP), where he raised his concerns regarding the People’s Initiative initiated by some members of the House of Representatives.

“I do not like [the] People’s Initiative because it has become a congressional initiative and likewise it has become a sacred initiative. We are not for sale. Our country is not for sale,” Rama said.

Lawyer Mikel Rama, the eldest son of the city mayor and a candidate for councilor in the 2025 midterm elections, also supported his father’s decision to oppose the People’s Initiative.

According to Mikel, legislators should refrain from employing distasteful tactics to achieve their objectives.

In the first episode of his “Legally Yours” program on February 27, Mikel revealed that an unidentified group is organizing a signature campaign in Cebu City to push for the People’s Initiative.

He stated that the petition aims to gauge public sentiment on amending Article 17, Section 1 of the 1987 Constitution, allowing all members of Congress to collectively vote on proposed constitutional amendments.

Mikel explained that constitutional amendments can only be achieved through three methods: People’s Initiative, Constitutional Assembly, and Constitutional Convention.

Based on information he received, Mikel stated that the petition has garnered approximately 14,000 signatures in Cebu City alone.

“From what I know, gipapirma ra sila (Cebuanos) in exchange for ayuda, kwarta, without even knowing unsa ilang basahon,” he added.

Meanwhile, regarding Mayor Rama’s endorsement of Hontiveros as the representative for the North District, he noted that an ongoing survey will gauge the opinions of voters in the district regarding Hontiveros’s suitability to represent them in the House of Representatives.

Hontiveros is the number one councilor in the local legislature and frequently serves as Acting Vice Mayor.

Additionally, in the absence of both Mayor Rama and Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia, Hontiveros assumes the role of Acting Mayor.

“If his interest will ripen, he will be available in the north district as a congressman,” Rama said. /with reports from Cebu City News and Information

