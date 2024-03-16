Lapu-Lapu police nab ‘masterminds’ in murder of night market collector

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Policemen in Lapu-Lapu City have arrested the two individuals who were tagged as the alleged masterminds in the murder of night market collector Christopher Ceniza last January 2.

Helen Madal, the head of the city’s clearing team, and her ‘right-hand man’ Reynan Maloloy-on were arrested on Thursday, March 14, in their respective homes, based on a warrant issued by Judge Rosario Evelyn Roldan Sistosa-Singco of Branch 71 of the Regional Trial Court in Lapu-Lapu City.

A cohort, who was identified as Rodel Mojado, surrendered to Mayor Junard Chan.

Mojado is Mandal’s subordinate in the city’s clearing team.

ALSO READ: Lapu-Lapu City: Suspects offered P75,000 to kill market assistant

Two more suspects in Ceniza’s murder – Aldrin and Carl Dungog – are now in jail. The two men are close relatives.

Lapu-Lapu Murder

In all, police now have custody of five individuals who are believed to be responsible for the death of Ceniza, the Executive Assistant for Market Operation in Lapu-Lapu City. All of the five were already charged for his murder, a non-bailable offense.

ALSO READ: Murder case filed vs 5 tagged in slay of Lapu market collector

The Dungogs were arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and illegal drugs a few days after Ceniza was killed, and are currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.

A third suspect who was also arrested earlier, was already released after he was cleared of any involvement in Ceniza’s killing.

ALSO READ: Suspects in Lapu-Lapu City murder nabbed

Of the five suspects who are under police custody, only Carl Dungog, the alleged gunman, is not employed by the city government.

‘Payola’

Ceniza was shot dead on the evening of January 2 after she allegedly opposed the practice of collecting “payola” from market vendors.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan has ordered to police to immediate find and arrest Ceniza’s murderers.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), presented Mandal, Maloloy-on, and Mojado to Mayor Chan on Friday.

“Salamat sa team, sa atoang Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, the local government will support 101 percent. We will also give commendations and we’ll give incentives to those who are doing religiously and hard work just to solve this case, sa kamatayon ni Christopher Ceniza,” Chan said in an interview with dySS Super Radio Cebu.

In a separate interview, Lim, gave credit to the efforts of his subordinates for the immediate resolution of Ceniza’s murder case.

Lim made a promise to facilitate the release of commendations and to help in the promotions of the police officers who were responsible for the arrest of the suspects in Ceniza’s muder.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP